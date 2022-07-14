The Allen County Board of Health is expected to vote on a new health commissioner Monday.
According to the agenda for the board’s meeting, the board’s executive hiring committee will report on the interview process and introduce its chosen candidate.
The committee will then request the board’s official appointment of the new health commissioner effective Tuesday.
Dr. Matthew Sutter announced his resignation as health commissioner in April, telling the board he would leave in July.
He said then he had previously and privately expressed that he planned to stay in the position until the COVID-19 health emergency phase subsided.
Sutter became the county’s first part-time health commissioner in June 2020 after Dr. Deborah McMahan retired. He has also been serving as chief medical officer for IU Health-Fort Wayne, which is also a part-time position, since December 2020. Sutter is also a practicing emergency physician with the Adams County Health Network.
Sutter’s salary as health commissioner was $51,900 last year, according to the Indiana Gateway for Governmental Units.