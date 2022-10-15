Movement is Life, the organization Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. created a dozen years ago to decrease musculoskeletal health disparities among women, racial and ethnic minorities, is now an independent entity.
The Warsaw-based orthopedic devices manufacturer recently filed for federal nonprofit status to allow Movement is Life to function separately under the guidance of eight executive board members. It will continue to operate as a philanthropic, multidisciplinary coalition.
“We’re excited to take this next step in the evolution of Movement is Life as we continue on our path to address disparities in underserved communities and populations,” said Dr. Mary O’Connor, who leads Movement is Life’s board of directors. She is co-founder and chief medical officer of Vori Health and its chief compliance officer.
Though Movement is Life is no longer under the corporate umbrella, it will continue to receive financial support from the Zimmer Biomet Foundation. The company has made a multiyear, multimillion-dollar commitment toward the organization’s operating costs but declined to disclose the exact funding amount.
The inaugural board, O’Connor said through email, “is grateful to Zimmer Biomet for its incredible support.”
“We are excited and eager to work together as an independent organization to accomplish our goals,” she added.
Independence will allow Movement is Life, headquartered in Washington, D.C., to partner and collaborate with nonprofit groups, conduct fundraising to help cover operating expenses and use social media to spread its message.
“We’ll be free to expand our programs to reach more individuals and work with health care providers, hospitals and other such organizations across the country to better serve local communities,” O’Connor said.
Movement is Life has not partnered with Lutheran Health Network nor Parkview Health on any programs to date, and spokeswomen for those organizations said they were not familiar with the coalition’s initiative.
O’Connor said Movement is Life has been a leader in addressing health disparities in orthopedics and focuses on early intervention, education, behavior change and advocacy. The information it provides empowers clients to lessen the effects of health inequities, she said.
“Patients with financial resources have more access to care than poor patients,” O’Connor said, “and even though Obamacare is available to everyone, people of color are still likely to have no insurance.”
One of Movement is Life’s primary goals is to implement community-based initiatives to combat the alarming rate of arthritis and co-morbid conditions that lead to immobility. Limited mobility due to joint pain has a dramatic effect on health conditions that can lead to a “vicious cycle” that results in obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease and depression, O’Connor said.
Women, Blacks and Hispanics are more likely to be impacted by that cycle and might not be receiving equitable health care.
As a separate entity, Movement is Life will be able to expand its 18-week community-based Operation Change program for underserved women with knee pain. Forty to 50 women with knee pain and other co-morbidities such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension and depression meet for three hours a week.
The first hour is dedicated to education and the second is movement-focused. The third hour focuses on motivation interviewing to help each woman overcome her barriers to health behavior change.
The program has achieved positive results in urban and rural settings in Chicago; San Diego; Hazard, Kentucky; and Mount Vernon, New York; O’Connor said.
Participants experienced less sense of hopelessness and an 18% improvement in walking speed, without intervention by a doctor or medication, officials said.