Healthier Moms and Babies has outlined strategies the nonprofit will use to reduce the infant mortality rate in Allen County.
The local nonprofit worked with Purdue University Fort Wayne Community Research Institute to create a survey that people responded to anonymously, a news release said. The 2023 Allen County Infant Mortality Report did not indicate how many people responded to the survey.
About 6 out of every 1,000 babies born in Allen County don’t live long enough to see their first birthdays, Healthier Moms and Babies said. That’s higher than the state average of about 5 out of every 1,000 births.
Paige Wilkins, executive director, said Healthier Moms and Babies is committed to addressing the information the survey results demonstrate.
“Even one is too many – and the statistics are worse for Black residents of Allen County, with 15 infant deaths before their first birthdays for every 1,000 births,” Wilkins said in a statement. “We have an obligation to provide programs, education and resources that help our littlest community members and their families lead healthy, happy lives.”
The report found four key takeaways that affect the infant mortality rate: parents struggling with mental health; families neglecting regular health care; best practices being misunderstood; and families encountering economic struggles.
About 34% of survey respondents reported that they took only some or none of their prescription medications during their pregnancies. About 36% said their recent pregnancies were “moderately hard, very hard or one of the worst times of their life,” the report said.
Healthier Moms and Babies said in a news release that the organization is committed to several actions after seeing the report, including reestablishing an infant mortality community action network.
The organization plans to promote safe medication use, especially during pregnancy, and destigmatizing mental health for moms. Healthier Moms and Babies will also focus on safe sleep education through a two-pronged approach and increase screenings for domestic violence.
The nonprofit will also encourage more expectant mothers to use kick counts, which is an evidence-based practice that women can do at home to monitor the baby’s wellbeing.
“It has been proven to reduce the chance of stillbirths, yet 30% of survey respondents did not use kick counts during pregnancy,” the report said.
For more information or to see the full report, go to https://www.healthiermomsandbabies.org/report.