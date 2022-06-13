The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from noon today to noon Tuesday in Adams, Huntington, Kosciusko, Wabash and Wells counties.
Heat index values of up to 104 heat index values up to 104 are expected, the weather service said.
It said extreme heat and humidity will significant increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
The weather service recommended people drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.