The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from noon today to 11 a.m. Thursday for a six-county area west of Fort Wayne, saying heat index values up to 105 are expected.
Northeast Indiana counties included in the advisory area are Huntington, Koscusko, LaGrange, Noble, Wabash and Whitley.
A broader excessive heat warning has been issued for all of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio from 11 a.m. to midnight Thursday, the weather service said. During that period, heat index values up to 110 are expected.
Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities, the weather service said.
It said people should drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, the weather service said.