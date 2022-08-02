The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, saying peak afternoon heat-index values are expected to reach 100 to 105 degrees.
Temperatures in the 90s and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur, the weather service said in its advisory.
It recommended people drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, the weather service said.