The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory though midnight Friday for northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio.
Peak afternoon heat index values in excess of 100 degrees are expected, the weather service said. It said hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
The weather service recommended drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned room, staying out of the sun and checking up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, it said.