Heavy wet snow blanketing northeast Indiana is expected to taper off later this afternoon, but not end until leaving up to 9 inches of snow behind.
Snow totals for Fort Wayne reached 4.5 inches by noon today, the National Weather Service's Northern Indiana office reported, with a winter storm warning continuing until 8 p.m.
Maddie Johnson, weather service meteorologist near Syracuse, said snow in Fort Wayne had been falling at the rate of an inch an hour. The heaviest snow was falling in the hours just before noon, she said.
The weather service urged travelers to be mindful of the weather. Johnson said slide-offs and crashes had been reported in Allen County.
A few lingering snow showers may occur tonight, with an additional 1 to 2 inches predicted. Snow showers are predicted through Thursday. Scattered snow showers may occur through Sunday, "although nothing like today," Johnson said.