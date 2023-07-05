Local social activists released a 39-page report Wednesday about the current Allen County Jail, the proposed new correctional facility and their concerns about both.
The Help Not Handcuffs coalition presented “Allen County Jail Dynamics: Population Trends, Inmate Characteristics and Insights Concerning a New Local Facility” in front of the Allen County Courthouse, and members talked about its findings. The group plans to send copies to the county commissioners, council members and sheriff’s department today, said Timothy Murphy, a coalition member. Help Not Handcuffs members posted a link to the report on the group’s Facebook page.
The report addresses who’s incarcerated and the needs for more jail staffing and more publicly available data and transparency from the county, Murphy said. The report also shares concerns that a larger jail will encourage more incarceration.
The study shows the majority of Allen County Jail inmates are non-Hispanic white, said Bishop Crystal Thomas Bush of New Zion Tabernacle Church. She told the more than a dozen people at the Wednesday release that compared to the national average, the jail has 1.8% fewer white inmates and 0.97% fewer Hispanic inmates.
It also houses 1.93% more Asian inmates and 8.94% more Black inmates than the national average, and for every convicted inmate incarcerated, the jail holds three inmates who aren’t convicted, Thomas Bush said. Women make up 14% of the inmate population.
Murphy, who is a senior pastor at Plymouth Congregational Church, said Help Not Handcuffs members started talking to county officials in April 2022 about the need for an independent assessment of Allen County Jail. In March 2022, U.S. District Court Judge Damon Leichty ordered the county to address inhumane conditions, which include overcrowding and understaffing, at the jail.
The jail has a capacity or 741 inmates, which it was regularly exceeding at the time of the order, and the facility is considered fully operational with 593 inmates.
Murphy said Leichty agreed with the idea of an independent assessment but said he couldn’t enforce it. Help Not Handcuffs decided to commission a study, which is about the new jail and the inmates’ situations.
“We believe the county should have an idea who is in jail and why,” Murphy said.
The report is the fruit of months of research, he said. Murphy said who the group commissioned to do the research and write the report will remain anonymous because it’s Help Not Handcuffs’ project. Help Not Handcuffs members stand behind the report but are willing to update with more accurate information, he said.
When Help Not Handcuffs members requested statistics, the sheriff’s department gave only flat percentages for numbers such as how many inmates have addiction or mental health issues.
“The data they made available to us couldn’t be analyzed,” Murphy said.
The jail could maintain inmate privacy through standardized data collection techniques for the future, he said. This could include statistics such as age, gender, marital status, substance use history and mental health status, he said.
Emmanuel Ortiz, a Help Not Handcuffs member, talked about the current lack of correctional officers and whether the county would be able to staff a larger jail. In March 2022, the jail had 137 guards but needed 171, Ortiz said.
Recently, the county hired several correctional officers but still hadn’t reached 150.
The county commissioners have said the only way to alleviate unconstitutional conditions at the jail is to build a larger jail. The proposed jail is set to be built on 70 acres of farmland, which is part of 140 acres at 2911 Meyer Road that the county bought in April for $6.3 million.
The commissioners have asked Allen County Council to consider a 0.2% local income tax increase to pay off a $286 million loan of a jail estimated to cost $350 million.
Council members are expected to discuss and vote on the tax increase at an 8:30 a.m. meeting July 20.
The council members are also expected to meet in a closed session at noon today to review and receive information pertinent to litigation strategy from legal counsel and advisers, according to the executive session notice. It didn’t specify what council members would specifically discuss.
Indiana law allows municipal bodies, such as councils, to hold closed meetings for pending litigation.