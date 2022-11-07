Mayor Tom Henry said he doesn’t know why one Fort Wayne City Council member is still demanding to see police officers’ body camera footage from his arrest for driving while intoxicated now that the case is closed.
Henry referred to the request as Councilman Jason Arp’s “obvious obsession” in an email Sunday after Arp formally asked for a second time Friday to see body camera footage of Henry’s Oct. 8 arrest for misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
Fort Wayne police arrested Henry after he sideswiped a car traveling the opposite direction with a city-owned vehicle at the roundabout at Old Mill and Westover roads. His blood-alcohol level was 0.152%, nearly twice the legal limit.
Henry said records such as body camera footage are typically requested when a suspect’s guilt is in question, and he pleaded guilty. Henry was set for sentencing Monday, but he was sentenced Thursday after Allen Superior Court Judge Steven Godfrey allowed the request.
Henry received a suspended one-year sentence during which he can’t drink alcohol and has to submit to random drug testing. He will attend alcohol counseling for a year and will pay twice as much in car insurance for the next three years.
“Additionally, my wife, children, grandchildren and extended family continue to share in my embarrassment (especially my wife),” Henry said in the email.
The mayor answered a list of more than 12 questions from council members after the incident. Arp later proposed cutting the mayor’s budget after he didn’t receive the body camera footage — a move that was not supported by other council members.
Henry questioned Arp’s motives in the email. Henry is seeking the Democratic nomination in next year’s mayoral election, and Arp is seeking the Republican nomination and is expected to face Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, in the May primary election.
“I believe now it would be for nothing more than morbid curiosity or personal political gain,” Henry said in the email. “May I suggest, councilman, you concentrate on the needs of your district and the legislative branch?”
Arp replied Monday to Henry in an email and said he’s sorry the mayor feels that way. However, Arp said it’s up to him as a council member to ensure accountability with the use of power in the city offices.
“We ask that of our firefighters, police officers, public works employees and all the employees of our civil government, all the time,” Arp said in the email. “Thus, I do not intend to shirk my responsibility to the citizens of Fort Wayne that I have done my level best to ensure that this matter was examined to the extent possible in order to bring it to a close.”
The Journal Gazette has requested records, including police body camera footage, related to the Oct. 8 arrest, which was denied. City Attorney Malak Heiny said the files are considered investigatory records, the release of which is up to the discretion of the Fort Wayne Police Department.