Mayor Tom Henry announced Thursday he will provide a “formal response” to the state public access counselor’s opinion — next Friday.
“I want to take this opportunity to update the public that my staff and I continue to review the recent opinion from the Indiana Public Access Counselor concerning the release of video footage from my recent OWI arrest,” Henry said in a statement Thursday morning.
He plans to issue a response and “next steps” at a news conference Friday, Dec. 16, at 11 a.m.
Public access counselor Luke Britt wrote in an opinion released Tuesday that Fort Wayne officials violated Indiana’s public access laws by not releasing records of Henry’s Oct. 8 drunken driving arrest.
City attorney Malak Heiny has said those records are investigatory, even though the case is now closed after the mayor pleaded guilty and was later sentenced Nov. 3.
However, Britt’s opinion said law enforcement recordings are not considered investigatory records under the Access to Public Records Act, and that the law cites public interest as a factor to be considered when releasing body camera footage.
Britt also said he doesn’t see any policies or legal reason to justify withholding an incident report of body camera footage for a mayor who has pleaded guilty, been sentenced and continued in the executive role.
Britt was appointed by Gov. Mike Pence to the role in 2013. Gov. Frank O'Bannon created the position of public access counselor by executive order in 1998 following collaboration with seven Indiana newspapers.
It’s a non-partisan office that, among other duties, issues advisory opinions on potential violations of the state’s open records laws. However, the position is only advisory; according to the state there is “no authority for fining a public official who violates the access laws.”