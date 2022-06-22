Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry will seek a fifth consecutive term next year.
Henry, a Democrat, made the announcement during a news conference today at Clyde Theatre.
Henry was first elected mayor in 2007. He was re-elected in 2011, 2015 and 2019.
Before becoming mayor, Henry served on City Council for from 1984 through 2003. He lost in 2003 to Republican Tom Didier, who announced last year he will seek the Republican nomination for mayor in 2023.
If Henry is elected next year, he would become the city's longest-serving mayor after serving two years of his term.
Mayor William Hosey served 17 years from 1906 through 1909, 1914 through 1917, 1922 through 1925 and 1930 through 1934.
For more on this story, visit www.journalgazette.net later today or see Thursday's print edition of The Journal Gazette.