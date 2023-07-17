Mayor Tom Henry vetoed today an ordinance that Fort Wayne City Council members passed to limit the terms of his appointments to boards and commissions.
City Council members approved last week the term limits that mirror what they previously approved for their own appointments.
Henry said in a statement that City Council is free to set term limits for its own appointments. However, limiting mayoral appointees’ terms is an overreach that “violates the established principle of the separation of powers," he said.
“The bill proposed by City Council restricts my ability to appoint qualified people to serve our community by setting arbitrary limits on their terms of service,” Henry said. “Thus, I must veto this ordinance as it limits me from discharging the executive functions I was elected to perform.”
The ordinance as amended was set to limit consecutive terms to four for one-year appointments and two for two- and three-year members. It would also limit four-year appointments to a single term.
Councilmen Jason Arp, R-4th, and Glynn Hines, D-at large, initially proposed limiting all mayoral appointees to two consecutive terms, which matched what Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, initially introduced for council appointments.
However, members approved an amendment proposed by Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, that bases the limit for council appointments on the length of each term. Arp proposed a similar amendment to make the term limits in the mayoral ordinance match.
The mayoral appointee term limits were opposed by Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, and Councilmen Paul Ensley, R-1st, and Geoff Paddock, D-5th. Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, was absent.
Paddock said Tuesday that it didn’t feel proper to interfere with appointments coming from the mayor’s office.
Henry said a balance must be maintained between appointing new members and renewing terms of members who continue to offer expertise, leadership and institutional knowledge.
"As this bill takes into account all time served before January 1, 2024, the engagement of a number of dedicated citizens who have freely and generously given of their time and talent to serve our city would be lost,” Henry said in a statement.