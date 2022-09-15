Hessen Cassel closure extended The Journal Gazette Sep 15, 2022 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The closure of Hessen Cassel between Tillman and Maples roads has been extended to Friday, NiSource said today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Fort Wayne lawmaker, 5 other Indiana politicians identified in Oath Keepers database Fort Wayne couple arrested in drug raid Commission accepts donated land for south-side grocery store Fort Wayne's Hyde Brothers Booksellers will continue after loss Man, woman charged with neglect in child's death Stocks Market Data by TradingView