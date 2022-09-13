Hessen Cassel portion closing during gas-line work The Journal Gazette Sep 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hessen Cassel is closing between Tillman and Maples roads from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Thursday during gas-line maintenance, the Allen County Highway Department said today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Fort Wayne lawmaker, 5 other Indiana politicians identified in Oath Keepers database Metal recycler moves from Fort Wayne to Huntington County Man dies in motorcycle crash in Fort Wayne Fort Wayne couple arrested in drug raid Man, woman charged with neglect in child's death Stocks Market Data by TradingView