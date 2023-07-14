Ohio police in Hicksville are seeking the public's help in finding a suspect accused of a drive-by shooting Thursday night.
Officers said a pedestrian was standing in the area near Elm and East Cornelia streets when the suspect fired shots about 8:30 p.m. before fleeing east on Cornelia.
The pedestrian was not hurt.
Police describe the suspect as a white male with a beard and moustache. He was wearing a black hat and black T-shirt.
Officers said the suspect also had at least one dog with him inside a silver-colored, four-door Toyota pickup with "TRD" on the truck bed.
Police are treating the incident as an isolated shooting and said there is no immediate threat to the public.
Anyone with information is asked to call 419-542-6661.