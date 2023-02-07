Allen County’s rural northwest and southwest will have high-speed internet within two years.
The project will cost about $7.162 million and connect more than 1,012 homes and businesses through 167 miles of fiber optic cable, Comcast of Indiana spokesman Michael Wilson said. Those connections will be in the townships of Lake, Eel River, Perry and Cedar Creek in the north and Lafayette, Pleasant and Marion in the south.
Allen County’s work is part of the latest phase of Indiana’s Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program, bringing high-speed internet to rural and underserved areas, Comcast announced Monday. It will fund a partnership between Indiana’s Office of Community and Rural Affairs and Comcast that will put $49.6 million into a statewide plan that will improve internet access in 19 counties, according to Comcast’s news release. The bulk of that money – $36 million – is from Comcast.
Allen County officials said they had nothing in writing about the agreement or specific work to be done. But Commissioner Nelson Peters issued a formal statement in response.
“The new agreement between Comcast and the State of Indiana will positively impact Allen County and its residents,” he said.
“Because of successes with Comcast in the past, we’ve come to realize that public-private partnerships are absolutely essential to advance the best interests of our community. We anticipate this new grant will open up opportunities to expand broadband to additional homes and businesses in Allen County.”
Wilson said Comcast will pay for 51% of the project’s costs in Allen County. The Next Level Connections grant should cover the rest, he added.
Allen County’s consultant for broadband, Zack Sand of Sand Strategies, said that under federal guidelines, broadband being installed in rural areas needs to have speeds of 1 gigabit and room to grow beyond that.
The Allen County Broadband Task Force was formed to get 21st-century internet to rural Allen County after social distancing showed the need for high-speed internet for education, remote working and online health care options, Sand said.
Wilson said it’s too early to put a timeline on when high-speed internet will be available in the seven townships because of the scope. The agreement stipulates the work must be done within two years of the agreement.
Comcast may have a better idea of the timeline after the initial work begins, Wilson said.
The company will need survey the areas; identify geographical barriers, such as rivers; and get county permits. Wilson said the company will also need permission to run fiber lines along existing utility poles or to run the lines underground if poles aren’t available.
The installation will likely be combination of the two.
Over the past three years, Comcast has invested more than $500 million in its Indiana network, according to Monday’s news release.