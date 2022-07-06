High water swim Jul 6, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A family of ducks enjoy a flooded field by a parking lot at Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo after Tuesday morning’s storms. The impromptu pond was about a foot deep. Lilly Fitch | For The Journal Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save New place to swim Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular City asks independent agency to investigate alleged corruption Saint Francis' NAIA basketball team to face IU at Assembly Hall Northwest Allen asks private clubs, teams to get their own branding Fireworks calendar for the Fort Wayne area Veterans museum reveals new building's benefactor Stocks Market Data by TradingView