The National Weather Service has issued a high-wind warning from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday for an area including Allen County and seven other counties in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio.
Southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph, are expected, the weather service said.
It said damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible and travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles, the weather service said.
It said people should avoid being outside "in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive."
The warning also includes Adams, Huntington, Wells and Wabash counties in Indiana and Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert counties in Ohio.
Other counties in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio are under a wind advisory from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, with gusts of 45 to 55 mph expected, the weather service said.
In those areas, it said, gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
The weather service recommended securing outdoor objects and using extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle.