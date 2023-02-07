The National Weather Service has issued a high-wind watch Thursday in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, saying frequent gusts of 45 to 55 mph and isolated gusts up to 60 mph are possible.
Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, the weather service said in its watch. It said power outages are possible and travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.
The weather service said people should fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location before the winds arrive.