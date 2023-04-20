Highland mini calves at Salomon Farm Park

Highland mini calves Frankie, left, and Mickey visit their water trough near a barn at Salomon Farm Park on Wednesday. The brothers are new additions to the farm and arrived Tuesday.

 Mike Durbin | The Journal Gazette

