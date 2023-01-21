Members of the local Freemason lodge chuckle when they think about the things people say about their secretive ancient fraternal society.
But on Saturday, the Freemasons and a host of other so-called secret societies were in the spotlight for a different reason. They were featured in a discussion hosted by ARCH, a local historic preservation agency, that centered on the groups’ contribution to local architecture.
About 40 guests filled Cinema Center’s Spectator Lounge for “Secret But Not Hidden: Fraternal Societies in Fort Wayne,” presented by ARCH Executive Director Connie Haas-Zuber.
The 90-minute talk included an overview of Fort Wayne’s history with secret societies – including the Freemasons, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Shriners International and the Independent Order of Odd Fellows – and a discussion of the architecturally significant lodges and meeting spaces they built.
Many of those buildings have disappeared over time, Haas-Zuber said. But some remain, she said, citing three former lodges as examples of surviving buildings that are now facing challenges.
The Freemasons’ Wayne Lodge continues to operate out of the Temple on East Washington Boulevard. That building, which is nearing 100 years old, was built in 1926 after the organization’s original temple was destroyed in a 1923 fire. Before it burned, the temple sat on land now occupied by Citizens Square.
Because the steel-framed building is rapidly approaching its centennial, some maintenance and repair challenges have arisen, she said.
“The Masonic temple is gorgeous and impressive and a huge challenge to own and care for,” Haas-Zuber said, noting that the temple is in the midst of fundraising for the necessary repairs.
The University of Saint Francis bought the former Scottish Rite Center on West Berry Street, the former headquarters of the Greater Fort Wayne Chamber of Commerce on Ewing Street, and the former Mitzpah Shrine offices – also known as the Henry G. Olds House – at the corner of Ewing and Berry streets, in anticipation of growth at its downtown campus. The downtown campus opened its doors in 2016 following more than $12 million in renovations.
But in an interview that appeared in the Nov. 30 edition of The Journal Gazette, University of Saint Francis President said the school is open to possibly selling its downtown properties as it places more focus on its campus on Spring Street about 2 miles away.
During Saturday’s lecture, Haas-Zuber said ARCH is actively speaking with USF and Indiana Landmarks “in an effort to identify a win-win scenario” for the future use of those historic buildings.
“We are especially concerned for the Olds Mansion, which has always been the odd man out, so to speak, in the university’s use of the property,” she said.
Haas-Zuber also noted a building at 210 E. Jefferson Blvd that once housed the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, but has sat vacant for some time. The property is currently owned by Northeast Indiana Public Radio, which “took a good run at this building but couldn’t make it work,” she said, noting that a considerable amount of money was invested to secure the building’s exterior and protect it from the elements.
“ARCH does not think this building is dangerously threatened, but it’s another good example of a challenging historic preservation reuse situation,” she said. She also noted that although it was built more recently than the other buildings highlighted during Saturday’s lecture, ARCH still finds it significant because it was designed by acclaimed architect A.M. Strauss and is “a rare example of a streamlined, modern style in Fort Wayne.”
Nathan Baggett, a Freemason with the Wayne Lodge, said he found Saturday’s lecture informative and appreciated ARCH’s acknowledgment of his organization’s efforts to renovate the East Washington Street temple. The lodge has been able to raise enough money to install a new elevator for the temple, Baggett said. But there’s still more to do, including HVAC repairs and a new floor for the temple ballroom.
Events such as Saturday’s lecture are a great opportunity for people to learn more about historic buildings that can sometimes be overlooked, he said.
Baggett also said ARCH has been a huge help for his lodge as it’s tried to figure out ways to pay for necessary renovations.
“When we were starting to seek out grants and stuff like that, ARCH was our first stop,” he said. “They were very helpful in pointing us in the right direction.”
In an interview after the lecture, Haas-Zuber said the speaking series is the base of ARCH’s interaction with the community.
“It starts with education. People like knowing about historic buildings. Now when people go past the Odd Fellows Building on East Jefferson or the Masonic Temple or the University of Saint Francis complex on West Berry, they know something about it. They have a connection,” she said.
“And that connection is key, because it lets you become part of the story and it gives you a way to express why you like that building, why you think it’s important and why you’re glad it’s a part of your town.”
In turn, that becomes a springboard through which communities can talk about the value of historic buildings as an active part of the local economy and cityscape, she added.
“It’s well-proven with all sorts of research that communities that retain their unique identity have leg up in economic development, in attracting and retaining residents and employees,” Haas-Zuber said. “In this way, historic preservation is a key tool in community vitality and it all rests on the basis of people knowing things.”
Saturday’s lecture was the first in its “Fun & Free Lecture Series.” The next presentation is set for Feb. 18 at Cinema Center. That discussion will focus on the struggle against restrictive racial covenants.
More information about upcoming ARCH events can be found at archfw.org.