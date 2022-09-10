The garden at Lynn Brockmann’s home on West Washington Boulevard was a summer passion project and on Saturday, hundreds of visitors were able to see the result.
Brockmann’s backyard garden was part of the 40th annual West Central Neighborhood Home and Garden Tour. She and her husband, Bob, bought the downtown Fort Wayne property just under a year ago and decided to participate after finding a flier inviting them to be a part of the tour.
“I thought it’d be a good way to kind of motivate me to get the backyard done and pulled together,” said Brockmann, who spent Saturday exploring the tour and the neighborhood with her daughter, Elizabeth Simerman.
Brockmann said many of the plants in her garden came from her mother-in-law, who also lives in Fort Wayne.
“She’d split a lot of her plants, and she’d bring them over, and I’d plant them and hope that they worked and they’d take off,” she said. “Everything just really came together.”
Brockmann’s home was number seven of 10 on the annual tour, which also includes ArtsFest, a free admission collection of artists and artisans along West Wayne Street.
Guests streamed into the historic neighborhood throughout the day to view 10 participating homes and gardens, and browse the wares of more than a dozen artists and artisans at the outdoor ArtsFest along West Wayne Street.
The Home and Garden tour continues from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today. Tour tickets can be purchased until 2 p.m. at ticket booths at the Swinney Park tennis courts or at a booth near the intersection of Union and West Wayne streets.
Jackie Green and Judy Diebel have attended several Home and Garden Tours in the past and said it’s been interesting to see how the area has changed over the years. Green said she worked at the old St. Joseph Hospital before she retired and remembers when some parts of downtown were less inviting than they are today.
“It’s such a joy to see that instead of tearing these homes down (they’re updating them),” Green said. “They don’t make homes like these anymore.”
Diebel said it’s clear to her that West Central residents truly love their neighborhood.
“The people who live here are friendly,” Green said. “And they’re willing to open up their homes.”
Green said she’s lived in Fort Wayne her entire life and is happy to see downtown and West Central come back to life. Diebel said she moved here in 1989 and noted a stark difference between the downtown of 33 years ago and the downtown of today.
Brockmann said she and her husband love living in West Central. It was awesome, she said, to see all of the homes – even the ones that aren’t participating in this year’s tour – work to beautify the neighborhood.
“It was really neat to see everybody the last two weeks really taking a lot of pride into it,” she said. “There’s still a lot of rental units down here, but everybody was taking part in pulling the yards together and making it look nice.”
Simerman, Brockmann’s daughter, said she’s impressed by how downtown Fort Wayne, including West Central, has evolved over the years. She left in 2013 to attend college in Illinois but ended up moving back to settle down with her husband.
“Each year I’d come back (from college) and we’d gravitate toward downtown,” she said. “Fort Wayne is becoming a central hub, and it’s so much fun.”
Brockmann said her family had always lived in Fort Wayne’s southwest suburban neighborhoods before moving to Kosciusko County for a few years. She said if she’d been asked years ago if she would want to live near downtown, she would never have considered it. But now, she said she wouldn’t trade it for the world.
“We’ve met so many incredible people and being out here with all of the activities,” she said. “My husband and I, we walk to everything and we love it.”