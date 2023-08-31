A “wonderful tapestry of human heritage,” that’s how Todd Pelfrey describes the History Center’s new displays and renovations.
About 40% of the building’s first floor has been updated through a remodeling project, encompassing more than 3,700 square feet.
The History Center hosted a dedication and ribbon-cutting Thursday for the First Impressions renovations.
The designs were created by Exhibit Concepts of Dayton and implemented by Schenkel Construction of Fort Wayne.
Pelfrey, the center’s executive director, said the board of directors launched the First Impressions campaign in October 2021 and expected to complete the project in 18 months.
They finished it four months early.
“Not only did we do that, but our supporters are so unbelievably generous that we surpassed our initial campaign goal by 40%,” Pelfrey said. “It’s always wonderful to have such tremendous accomplishments in a very short period of time.”
Renovations include a new welcome center, orientation theater, cultural corridor and rotating gallery.
The Chapman/Waterfield Orientation Theater features the “Land of Three Rivers” video and new seating. The inaugural temporary displays include “Confluence of Cultures: The Peoples of Allen County” in the cultural corridor and the “21st Century Relic Room” in the Slane Rotating Gallery.
Pelfrey said First Impressions celebrates two core aspects of the Fort Wayne community – the rivers and the people. He added the two are present yet changing throughout the city’s history.
“First Impressions involves the telling of our community’s story,” Pelfrey said. “Our sincerest wish is for our residents and guests alike to see themselves through these displays.”
While renovating the museum, the History Center never had to close its doors.
“You all did an absolutely marvelous job,” Pelfrey said to its employees.
Joanna Rogers, president of the board of directors, said she has been visiting the History Center for as long as she can remember. She said the renovations will help inspire visitors for generations to come.
“I wasn’t inspired by the building itself,” Rogers added. “I was captivated by the artifacts and stories that I heard.”
Jacob Slane’s late grandmother Sue Slane worked closely with the History Center, he said, and she knew the place “inside and out.” His family was one of the donors for the renovation project, and the rotating gallery is named after them.
“I am very proud to be from Fort Wayne, and I am very proud to be Sue’s grandson,” Slane said at the dedication. “And I’m immensely grateful to all of you for making this place special for my family.”