The Steuben County Sheriff's Office is looking for information after a 13-year-old boy was left in critical condition from a hit-and-run crash, a news release said today.
Two boys, ages 12 and 13, were struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound as they were walking along West Steuben County Road 275 North in Pleasant Township about 9 p.m. Saturday.
The initial investigation showed that the driver of an unknown vehicle left the scene of the crash before first responders arrived, said the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office in a news release. The boys were found near the road with significant injuries.
The 13-year-old boy was initially taken to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola before being flown to Parkview Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne for treatment of serious injuries. The boy’s condition was described as “grave” in the news release.
The 12-year-old boy was treated for minor injuries at Cameron Memorial.
“The names of the victims are being withheld by the sheriff's office at this time in order to give the families involved ample time to make all necessary notifications,” the news release said.
The crash remains under investigation by detectives with the sheriff’s office. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the department’s tip line at 260-668-4646 or Steuben County Crime Stoppers at 260-668-7867.
The Angola police and fire departments, Steuben County Emergency Medical Services and Parkview Samaritan Medical Transport assisted the sheriff’s office with the crash.