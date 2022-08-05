Hoagland Road is closing between Franke and Houk roads from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Thursday during crossover-pipe replacement, the Allen County Highway Department said today.
Hoagland Road part to close Wednesday, Thursday
- The Journal Gazette
