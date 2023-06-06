The closure of Hoffman Road between Minnich Road and Wayne Trace during crossover-pipe installation has been extended to 2 p.m. Thursday, the Allen County Highway Department said today.
Most Popular
-
Fort Wayne cardiologist ordered to pay $2.67 million to former patient
-
Lutheran Hospital to end heart transplant, inpatient burn services
-
Who could Komets target as next head coach? Here are 15 possibilities
-
Boudreau holds no ill will toward Komets – 'It's not a messy breakup' – and is already chasing his next coaching job
-
1 dead, 2 critical in I-69 crash