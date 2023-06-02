Hoffman Road between Minnich Road and Wayne Trace will be closed from 7 a.m. Monday to 2 p.m. Tuesday during crossover-pipe installation, the Allen County Highway Department said today.
Hoffman Road portion closed during pipe work
- The Journal Gazette
-
-
Most Popular
-
Fort Wayne cardiologist ordered to pay $2.67 million to former patient
-
Lutheran Hospital to end heart transplant, inpatient burn services
-
Who could Komets target as next head coach? Here are 15 possibilities
-
Woodlan senior eyes pharmacy career, leaves mark on New Haven
-
Recent divorce filings in Allen County