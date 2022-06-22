Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has called a special legislative session for July 6 to take action on a plan to return another $225 from state reserves to each Hoosier taxpayer, the governor's office said today.
“This is the fastest, fairest and most efficient way to return taxpayers' hard-earned money during a time of economic strain,” Holcomb said in a statement.
“Indiana’s economy is growing and with more than $1 billion of revenue over current projections, Hoosier taxpayers deserve to have their money responsibly returned. I’m happy to be able to take this first step and look forward to signing this plan into law as soon as possible.”
Each taxpayer would collect about $225 in addition to $125 Hoosiers are currently receiving from the state’s automatic taxpayer refund, the statement said. In total, it said, each eligible Hoosier would receive about $350; a married couple filing jointly would receive about $700.