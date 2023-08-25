PLYMOUTH – State leaders and emergency responders joined Gov. Eric J. Holcomb on Friday as he announced the first phase of a large-scale plan to expand physical firefighting training for Hoosiers.
The first phase of the Hub-and-Spoke training model will include four new physical training locations to be built in Corydon, Linton, Rensselaer and Wabash. These new sites are expected to be completed and ready for use in the first quarter of 2024.
In total, the state will invest $7.7 million in new training sites like the four announced Friday. Representatives from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security and firefighting agencies from across the state joined the governor as he outlined plans.
“Indiana will always support its public safety personnel, who selflessly risk their lives to protect the communities in which they live,” Holcomb said in a statement. “This plan will ensure that Hoosier firefighters have the skills and the equipment necessary to do their job safely and effectively.”
The goal is to provide high-quality, physical training structures within 30 miles or 45 minutes of all career and volunteer departments. The new sites will join more than a dozen sites already being used for state firefighter training.
“When you look at the gaps we have in fire training, it’s primarily in rural areas,” Steve Jones, Indiana State Fire Marshal, said in a statement.
First West Nile case of year affects Johnson County resident
INDIANAPOLIS — State health officials are urging Indiana residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites following the identification of the first West Nile virus disease case of 2023 in a Johnson County resident.
A news release from the Indiana Department of Health also said there have been multiple detections of West Nile virus in mosquitoes across the state. No additional information about the patient will be released due to privacy laws.
To date, 225 mosquito samples taken from 60 counties have tested positive for West Nile virus.
“The risk of mosquito-borne disease remains through the first hard freeze, so it is important that Hoosiers take precautions against mosquito bites until then,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Lindsay Weaver said. “Mosquito season is far from over, and simple prevention steps can help Hoosiers enjoy the outdoors without putting themselves at unnecessary risk.”
Mosquitoes can transmit viruses such as West Nile virus, Eastern equine encephalitis (triple-E) virus, and La Crosse virus. Measures to prevent mosquito-borne diseases including applying an EPA-registered insect repellent containing DEET or comparable substances to clothes and exposed skin. Also, when possible, avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are active, such as the early morning, late afternoon, and the hours between dusk and dawn.