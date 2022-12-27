Holiday delays Fort Wayne garbage pickup a day The Journal Gazette Dec 27, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Garbage and recycling pickup in Fort Wayne is delayed a day due to Christmas, city officials said today.Services will not be affected because of New Year’s Day next week. For more information, call 311. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular The Dish: Several local restaurants open for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Winter blast: Pileup on I-69 injures 3; huge flagpole blows down; small outages, frozen pipes reported Concordia's Jersey Loyer is the 2022 Glass Spike Award Winner Man charged with robbery after Glenbrook attack Allen County issues travel advisory; winter storm warning update Stocks Market Data by TradingView