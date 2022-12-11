Olivia Reed didn’t anticipate her shopping at Electric Works would end Sunday with a Thanksgiving cactus.
“I’m trying to decide what else (to buy),” the Churubusco resident said while standing at one of about a dozen vendors participating in Union Street Market’s inaugural Holiday Artisan Market.
The event will end its four-weekend run next weekend in the Arcade, a 5,000-square-foot space between Union Street Market’s East and West Halls.
A Christmas tree and other holiday decorations adorned the area Sunday as visitors browsed booths offering handcrafted goods, including soaps, candles, blankets, jewelry, scarves and headbands.
Visitors strolled easily throughout the space midafternoon – a change from the previous day, acrylic artist Shane Murphy said.
“It was jam packed in here,” he said, explaining Saturday attendance was likely bolstered by Do it Best’s open house.
Do it Best recently moved its headquarters to Electric Works, which in August began opening its west campus to the public in stages. That novelty added to Murphy’s interest in the holiday market, he said, noting he signed up for three weekends and has “done pretty well.”
Cassandra Braman of Honey Plant has a storefront along Wells Street but expanded her reach to the holiday market.
“It’s fun to be in on the opening of Union Street Market,” she said, calling Electric Works a “fun new community spot.”
For Andrea Machlan, participating in the holiday market was a departure from showcasing her service – handcrafted boots – at Renaissance festivals. She described attendance as fantastic.
“I’ve done three times more sales than I expected to,” said Machlan, who builds boots tailored to and designed by each customer.
Along with sharing information about her craft, Machlan told visitors about the venue and dished out recommendations for Union Street Market’s food merchants. Those in the West Hall offer prepared foods, desserts, beer, wine and spirits. Those in the East Hall offer fresh and specialty foods including meat, seafood, baked goods, cheese and wine.
Kendallville resident Christina Bair – who came to Electric Works with her sisters, nieces, daughter and mother – bought items from both halls and from vendors in the Arcade. There was no question she would return.
“Oh, definitely,” Bair said, adding she is looking forward to other events the venue might host along with additional vendors.