This weekend’s “Holiday Pops” concerts are canceled, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic announced Friday afternoon.
The cancellations came a day after the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association went on strike.
Four concerts have been canceled so far, the philharmonic said in a statement posted to its website. Three were scheduled for the Embassy Theatre – one on Friday and two on Saturday – along with a Sunday matinee show originally planned for Trine University in Angola.
The players still plan to perform holiday tunes this weekend, though.
The union announced later Friday that the players’ association will give a free holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The concert will be conducted by Robert Nance and will be at Plymouth Congregational Church, 501 W. Berry St.
The players’ association announced its first-ever work stoppage Thursday after a day of negotiations with philharmonic management.
The philharmonic players had been performing under the terms of an old contract that expired Sept. 1. Negotiations had been contentious in the past, and the union had agreed to pay cuts during previous bargaining sessions, including in 2013.
Although performers and management have agreed to some aspects of a new contract, the biggest gap between the two sides’ positions during this year’s negotiations is on wages.
Campbell MacDonald, chairman of the union, said at a rally Thursday evening that musicians feel they’ve been forced into the position of deciding to withhold their labor.
“We always continue to negotiate,” MacDonald said. “We always find a way to meet in the middle. We’re just in a position right now where we can’t afford to accept what’s on the table.”
As for future performances – the philharmonic has more concerts scheduled next weekend and later this month – an announcement will be made “no later than next Friday at noon,” according to management.
“The Philharmonic remains committed to actively negotiating with the union representatives and returning music to the stage as soon as possible,” the philharmonic's statement said.
Those with tickets for the now-canceled shows have multiple options. They can exchange those tickets for another performance, get credit to their accounts for a future performance or donate the value of those tickets.
“We request that all ticket holders exchange, credit, donate or refund their purchases by Jan. 15,” the announcement said. “All on-account funds need to be used by the end of the 2022-2023 season. Subscribers may still exchange or credit their tickets after this date in accordance with their subscriber benefits.”
Those with questions can email tickets@fwphil.org or call 260-422-4226.
For refunds to the Trine concert on Sunday, the organization directed ticket holders to call the university’s box office at 260-665-4990 or email trinetickets@trine.edu.