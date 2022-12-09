The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Holiday Pops shows at the Embassy Theatre tonight and Saturday have been canceled, according to an Instagram post from the Embassy.
A message about Holiday Pops tickets has been sent from The Phil to all ticketholders.
If you have questions, contact The Phil’s main box office at tickets@fwphil.org or call 260-422-4226.
The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association announced Thursday it is on strike for the first time in the organization's history.
The orchestra’s players, members of American Federation of Musicians Local 58, had performed three months without a contract.