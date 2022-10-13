Amy Riegling was glad to meet Holland Elementary Principal Stacey Schortgen Thursday morning – partly because she wanted to deepen a special relationship with the school on the city's north side.
Riegling, executive director of Towne House, said residents of the senior living center aid the school by raising money for teachers' supplies.
"I just really want to grow our partnership here and see how they use what we give them," Riegling said. "I want to take it back to the residents and talk to them about it."
Riegling joined dozens of other area residents who got the chance Thursday to see Fort Wayne Community Schools from the inside as part of the district's annual Principal for a Day initiative.
Guest principals came from the school board, businesses, churches, service organizations and community groups.
Riegling followed Schorgen around the sprawling one-story building to visit Kindergarten, first-grade and pre-Kindergarten classes – something the principal said tries to do every morning.
Students in Tiffany Arruza's Kindergarten class were sitting on the floor, energetically going through phonics exercises by repeating first and last sounds of words.
"Give yourself a hug!" their teacher said, encouraging the children at the end of the lesson.
Riegling also dropped by the nurse's office, where clinician Teresa Roberts told the visitor she already knew her from the Towne House, where Roberts said her mother had been a resident.
The two realized they had something in common. Riegling said she had been in nursing before taking her current position.
Before visiting the pre-K classes, Schortgen told Riegling something she didn't know. The school added the classes because several places on the north side that had pre-K programs don't have them any more.
"It's like a pre-K desert," Schortgen said.
Riegling said being a principal in some ways is like her own job, in which she also visits different departments and residents every day.
She said she was impressed by what she saw at Holland, especially "the dedication that I've seen with the teachers for their students."
Holland's teachers, she said, are "very loving." They treat their young charges "almost like family," she said.