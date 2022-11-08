Julia Hollingsworth, a longtime member of the Fort Wayne Community Schools board, was leading Tuesday by more than a 2-to-1 margin in her quest for a fourth four-year term.
As of the 10 p.m. vote count, Hollingsworth, a retired FWCS math teacher, had tallied 4,873 votes (70.63%) to 2,026 votes for challenger Jeannette Jaquish. Vote tallies remain unofficial.
Hollingsworth ran on her knowledge of the schools after 12 years on the board and 30 years as an FWCS employee. She applauded the schools’ management of COVID-19 and the work of district Superintendent Mark Daniel.
Hollingsworth has been a vocal opponent of charter schools, saying they take away tax money from public schools but have little oversight.
Jaquish, 64, previously led The Firehouse Theater, a children’s theater on East State Boulevard in Fort Wayne. She ran unsuccessfully for school board in 2014.
Jaquish stressed that parents and the public should be more involved in decisions about curriculum and library offerings. She said she wanted to be a school board member to whom parents can take problems.
School board candidates run on a nonpartisan basis – or without declaring a party affiliation. The position pays $2,000 a year, plus $112 for extra meetings and $62 for special meetings.
The board has seven elected members. Hollingsworth represents District 1. She was the only candidate to face a challenger.
Two at-large incumbent candidates, board President Anne Duff (26,536 votes) and Maria Norman (25,187 votes), and District 4’s incumbent, Rohli Booker (2,704 votes), were unopposed.