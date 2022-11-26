Shopping downtown Fort Wayne can reward patrons with giftable items with a distinctly hometown touch. Or the gifts could come from around the world.
After all, where else could you find a Johnny Tincap T-shirt with the popular baseball mascot masquerading as a gingerbread cookie? Where else but the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory’s gift shop would there be a storybook featuring the tale of a mouse searching for the true meaning of Christmas in the conservatory’s holiday exhibit?
An obvious place for far-flung items would, of course, be Creative Women of the World, a gift shop that has among its wares bowls made of trashed telephone wires woven in traditional patterns by Zulu women in South Africa.
But would you think you could buy new and reconditioned men’s shoes made by a luxury shoe company in London?
You can by visiting David Talbot Collection, a specialty menswear boutique at 532 W. Berry St. The shop also carries one-of-a-kind sport coats, shirts, outerwear and accessories.
Those were a few of the intriguing items drawing shoppers to downtown Fort Wayne on Saturday for the first of four Saturdays that are part of this year’s Days of Holly Shopping. The promotion has evolved from earlier one-day Shop Small Business Saturdays and Holly Trolley events.
Several downtown merchants like the extension.
With the predictable fickleness of Fort Wayne wintertime weather, snow or cold could wipe out a lot of hoped-for business in a one-day event, they said.
Now, said David Talbot, owner of the menswear shop, “if you have one bad weekend, you have others where you can make it up.”
Jeff Yates, co-owner with Landin McSorley of ReBoot at 528 W. Berry St., agrees that the new format promises more sales by getting more people downtown.
“We do like it,” he said, explaining that the firm, which does IT work for business clients during the year, has turned the front of the office into a toy workshop for the holiday season.
The hook: the two elves specialize in educational toys with a STEM focus. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.
“We got maybe a lot more (customers) in at one time on one day, but we’re hoping this gets popular so we can be busy all four weeks,” he said, after showing off a toy called a GraviTrax.
It’s a you-build-it marble-racing toy from a Seattle company.
“This is a wonderful time to get foot traffic in,” Yates added. “We’re really popular with grandparents.”
At House to Home on The Landing, Margaret McAfee of Fort Wayne was shopping for Christmas ornaments with her three girls – Millie, 9, Caroline, 6, and Frances, 4. Sales associate Chesni Muncie said Saturday’s turnout was “really great.”
Shoppers told her that other participating stores were busy as well. “We don’t know what a normal Small Business Saturday is,” Muncie said, because COVID-19 was part of the last two years of business.
“People didn’t want to come out,” she added.
More information, a list of specials and a map can be found at HollyShopping.com.