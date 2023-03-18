The number of people experiencing homelessness in the Fort Wayne area is increasing, but determining an exact count is problematic, a local official tasked with helping to address the situation said.
“We don’t have current numbers to compare, so most of the reported increase is anecdotal,” said Jennifer Rutkowski-Smith, Fort Wayne’s new homelessness strategy manager. “Most local shelters will report that they are full on a regular basis.”
One of the frequent, up-to-date sources is Fort Wayne Community Schools, which releases monthly reports on homelessness in its student population. Rutkowski-Smith said the district counted more than 1,000 students who were experiencing homelessness in February, which includes living with someone other than immediate family or in a vehicle. During the 2021-22 academic year, the official count was 940.
Government reports, however, are often delayed, she said. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development captured its annual point-in-time count Jan. 25, but data won’t be available for a while.
The sources for homeless numbers usually paint an incomplete picture, too, Rutkowski-Smith, said.
The point-in-time report relies on one night of shelter counts and on reports of unsheltered people seeking help.
“Many individuals are not counted due to couch surfing, staying in their vehicles,” she said.
People staying with family or friends – or families staying in a hotel an organization has paid for – also don’t add towards HUD’s point-in-time count. Other people aren’t counted because they don’t seek assistance out of fear of being reported to immigration, Department of Child Services or another agency, she added.
The national Homeless Management Information System statistics from August 2018 to July 2021 show 2,787 individual cases in Fort Wayne received assistance to prevent or reduce homelessness. The statistics defined 1,022 people as homeless.
Rutkowski-Smith said that statistic can also be incomplete because not every organization uses the system or shares data with the federal agency. She believes that the number of Fort Wayne residents facing homelessness reached more than 2,000 in 2022.
Rutkowski-Smith has extensive experience working with people experiencing homelessness and those at risk. Before she accepted her position two months ago, she worked more than a year at Vincent Village, which assists Fort Wayne homeless families. Before that, she was a program director for SCAN Inc.’s Community Partners in South Bend, serving 16 northeast Indiana counties in the home-based, young child welfare organization.
The city created Rutkowski-Smith’s position as part of the plan to prevent homelessness in Fort Wayne in two years. The city unveiled Everyone Home program Feb. 23.
Rutkowski-Smith said people without homes aren’t always publicly visible, such as people living on the streets with noticeable health problems. Some people fall into that category, and. Between 2018 and 2021, 28% of homeless people reported having a serious mental illness and 25% said they have a substance abuse problem, according to Although the Homeless Management Information System.
However, more and more families fit the definition, she said. Families made up 61% of people receiving homelessness assistance in the Fort Wayne, and children accounted for 40% of those served by the city’s homeless care system, based on Homeless Management Information System numbers.
Numbers from the last few years are also skewed because of eviction moratoriums and funding available during the COVID-19 pandemic, Rutkowski-Smith said.
The next step in the city’s plan is for Rutkowski-Smith and others to adjust the strategic plan to Fort Wayne’s needs. The plan is meant to be adaptable, and officials from the city and Homebase have received input from concerned residents, care providers, churches and agencies earlier this month.
“My takeaway is we need more affordable housing,” Rutkowski-Smith said.
The situation is also getting worse because housing isn’t only a problem for homeless people or those at risk of losing their homes. Housing has also become an issue for many people because of the cost and scarcity of houses and apartments for rent, she said.
In 2015, median gross rent – the midpoint of all rents considered – was $670 a month, according to the city’s 2021 consolidated plan, Rutkowski-Smith said. The consolidated plan showed most renters could afford $683 a month, but 45% of households renting were priced out of the $670 median range.
Also, the median household income in Fort Wayne decreased 12.5% between 2000 and 2015, the study showed.
Rent has increased since then. The U.S. Census Bureau’s figures from 2021 show Fort Wayne’s median rent cost as $856, said Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne’s community research institute.
That means half the available rentals are more expensive than $856.
Even if those at risk of homelessness have city vouchers for rent, only 8% of available rentals are affordable, according to Everyone Home statistics. Although they have the financial help from the city, they can’t find a place to rent, Rutkowski-Smith said. The situation has also gotten worse because an out-of-county company has bought three apartment complexes that used to take vouchers but stopped doing that, Rutkowski-Smith said.
City officials plan to talk with landlords about accepting vouchers, she said. Someone could build housing, and some of that has started.
House Investments of Indianapolis broke ground on Village Premier in mid-February. The 208-unit, mixed income apartment complex is slated for a June 2024 completion.
However, the current and incoming developments don’t solve the immediate need, Rutkowski-Smith said.
“Especially for lower income levels, there’s not a lot of housing, period,” Rutkowski-Smith said. “That’s not a problem that could be solved tomorrow.”