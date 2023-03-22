Fort Wayne announced a new mandate today for those building single-family homes with federal funding: visitability.
It’s an architectural concept that means homes have features that allow those with disabilities to visit easily, said Stephanie Crandall, director of intergovernmental affairs for the city. Crandall announced the new requirement at the start of Indiana University Fort Wayne’s ADA Amplified Symposium 2023: Housing Accessibility and Visitability.
Three highlights of the requirement are: a minimum of one entrance without steps, interior doors with 32 inches of clear passage for assistance devices such as wheelchairs and a bathroom on the main floor usable by wheelchair users.
Crandall said she became familiar with the need for visitability after she returned to Fort Wayne to help care for her grandmother. Because of the two stairs between the garage and the house, “every time she visited, we had to figure out how she could get in,” Crandall said.
City officials plan to roll out the mandate this summer when they make updates in home applications, said James Atz, community development manager with the city. Developers constructing affordable housing with any amount of funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development would be required to follow the rules.
Speakers during the seminar said that the requirements help everyone, including those who have temporary disabilities, such as a broken leg, and those who want to age-in-place, staying in their homes.
Atz said because his home doesn’t have a handrail at the steps, his parents in their 70s don’t like to visit.