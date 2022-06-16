Homestead Road between Aboite Center Road and Lake Tahoe Drive will have lane restrictions today, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.

A pavement crew

Brooks Construction will be performing the work and weather permitting is anticipating it will be completed today.

Brooks Construction crews will be responsible for the placement and maintenance of all construction signs and barricades in the work zone. Traffic will be maintained through the work zone.

For further information or for problems that may develop contact the Right of Way Department at 427-6155 or visit www.trecthefort.org for additional information.