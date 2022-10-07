Honor Flight Northeast Indiana is preparing for its 40th flight from Fort Wayne on October 26. Eighty-Six veterans from the Fort Wayne area are booked for the flight.
Included will be three Korean War veterans, six Cold War veterans, 77 Vietnam veterans, and one Iraqi Freedom veteran.
The Flight will include five female veterans. Participating in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier will be Cold War Air Force veteran Phillip DeBolt, and his daughter, Army Colonel Debra Chappel.
As of this date, 2952 veterans have traveled from Fort Wayne to Washington, D.C. on an Honor Flight to visit the Memorials that were built in their honor.
Due to construction at the airport, no welcome home festivities are permitted.