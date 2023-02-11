The thunderous pounding of six basketballs dribbled across as many courts at Fort Wayne’s SportONE Fieldhouse on Saturday afternoon was frequently drowned out by raucous cheers from parents, siblings and other spectators.
The crowds were gathered to watch more than 100 youth basketball teams participate in an annual charity tournament.
Now in its 23rd year, the two-day Kids Helping Kids Tournament raises money for Hope’s Harbor, formerly Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House, which provides low- and no-cost critical hospitality services to families whose children are receiving medical care. Since its inception, the tournament has raised more than $700,000 to support Hope Harbor’s mission.
The nonprofit, founded in 1997, operates two houses located on the campuses of Lutheran and Dupont Hospitals, said Wendy Hoering, Hope's Harbor executive director.
“My favorite part is when the kids get competitive,” Hoering said, referring to the weekend’s tournament and the fundraising efforts leading up to the competition.
Players for registered teams compete for awards and prizes by fundraising for the tournament, Hoering said, adding that teams from all over the country eagerly participate each year.
Hope’s Harbor partners with Fort Wayne-based Gym Rats basketball to coordinate the event. Gym Rats donates a portion of each team’s registration fees to Hope’s Harbor. The tournament is open to youth basketball teams serving athletes in grades three through eight.
Gym Rats first got involved in the Kids Helping Kids Tournament in 2006, CEO Todd Hensley said. Besides being a fun and entertaining competition for the athletes, he said, supporting Hope’s Harbor is a worthy cause, and one to which young athletes can relate.
“We’re making an impact on and off the court,” he said.
When the tournament first opened in 2000, eight teams participated, said Lorie Ailor, a member of the Hope’s Harbor board of directors. Ailor said she was part of the team that set up the first event.
“We were looking for a way to get kids involved and help support the mission at the Children’s Hope House,” Ailor said.
The event has grown over time, reaching a high point of 125 participating teams, she said. The money raised helps the organization provide lodging, food and supplies for families who need a place to stay while their children receive medical treatment, Ailor said.
In 2022, Hope’s Harbor provided lodging for more than 1,000 individuals, Hoering said. After having to scale back operations in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns, the two homes the nonprofit operates have returned to full scale and are almost fully occupied every night, she added.
Bruce Grimm, a sports performance trainer for Fort Wayne’s Optimum Performance Sports, works with about 100 to 150 kids who play on various basketball teams. A competition like the Kids Helping Kids Tournament helps the athletes hone their skills on the basketball court, he said, but also helps teach character development and what it means to be a good person.
“Outside of basketball, it’s important that the kids know what it means to help somebody else,” he said. “It’s important for the kids to know that it’s not all about you, and to give back is just awesome.”
The Kids Helping Kids Tournament continues from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. More information about the teams fundraising for the event can be found at khk.givesmart.com.
Information about how to donate to Hope’s Harbor can be found at www.hopesharborfw.org.