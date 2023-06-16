Indiana recorded a 3.1% unemployment rate in May, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
By comparison, the national jobless rate for May stood at 3.7%, the department reported.
Indiana’s labor force participation rate increased to 63.6% last month, higher than the national rate of 62.6%. The state's total labor force – which includes employed Hoosiers and those looking for a job – stood at 3,426,738 in May, an increase of 3,399 from the previous month.
Industries that experienced job increases in May include:
• Professional and Business Services (+2,100)
• Private Educational and Health Services (+1,100)
• Financial Activities (+300)
As of June 1, there were 124,313 open job postings throughout the state. In May, 14,478 unemployment insurance claims were filed.