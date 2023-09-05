Hoosiers’ restaurant spending leapt by 18% in the six months ending in June, according to a new report. That’s twice the national average and the ninth highest increase nationwide, researchers found.
Restaurants owners say they’ve had no choice but to increase menu prices in the past six months because their costs have gone up, too.
But making that choice isn’t easy, according to Jeremy McClain, who co-owns six Salvatori’s locations with Panos Bourounis and Alex Valdez. Three of the Italian restaurants are in Fort Wayne, and there’s one each in New Haven, Auburn and Warsaw.
The prices of some items, including pasta and Pecorino Romano cheese imported from Italy, have increased 50% or more, he said. Overall, the restaurants’ food costs are up about 35%.
“Passing that on to the customer is the last thing we want to do. We look at every other option,” he said, listing negotiating with suppliers, minimizing food waste and reviewing portion sizes as steps the owners have taken.
“We’ve had to get really creative over the last year,” McClain said, adding that the owners are also swallowing some of the additional costs.
The owners have nudged up menu prices twice over the past year, he said, but the increase amounts to only about 5%.
USA Today Blueprint’s study found average restaurant spending in Indiana increased to $100.07 every two weeks compared with $84.85 in November.
The cost of restaurant food has increased by 6% since the beginning of the year, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data. Meanwhile, the study found that restaurant reservations made through the OpenTable booking site decreased by 4% in Indiana during the same period.
That means people are eating out less but paying more when they do, the researchers concluded in the study, which was released Aug. 15.
The news validates the sticker shock many families have felt lately – whether it’s a $20 tab for a fast food lunch for two adults and a child, or an $84 dinner check – including tip – for two adults at a national chain restaurant for two spaghetti dinners, one glass of wine and two desserts.
Salvatori’s owners also have been shocked by price increases.
McClain said the cost of a case of cheesecake served at the restaurants jumped in price to $148 from $70. The price of shrimp is now about $150 a case, up from $80 to $90, he said. Pastas imported from Italy cost about $30 a case more than before.
The increases have taken a toll on the business, which employs about 215.
“2023 will probably be our highest year in top line sales and probably among our lowest years in terms of profit,” McClain said. Despite the modest menu price increases, he estimated the company’s profit will be the lowest since 2019.
The first Salvatori’s opened in New Haven in 2006.
McClain joined the business in 2021.
“We look at our guests like family,” he said when talking about considering raising prices. “Would you do that to your family?”