Fort Wayne/Allen County
Hope’s Harbor to honor Mad Anthonys
Hope’s Harbor, a nonprofit that serves families of children receiving hospital care, will honor the Mad Anthonys Foundation for its longtime support in a brief ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
A plaque dedicated to the foundation that has been placed on the Lutheran Campus House building at 7922 W. Jefferson Blvd. will be unveiled. A news release said the foundation has supported Hope’s Harbor for more than 15 years.
Mad Anthonys supports local charities with events such as a pro-am tournament and Red Coat Gala.
Aboite parks plan meeting Tuesday
The Aboite Township Parks Department is hosting a public meeting Tuesday to discuss the development of a five-year parks and recreation master plan.
The 6:30 p.m. meeting will be at the Aboite Township Community Building, 11321 Aboite Center Road. Representatives from Northeastern Indiana Regional Coordinating Council will attend.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources requires agencies to have a park plan to apply for federal grants for both Land and Water Conservation Fund and the Recreational Trails Program.
Albion skatepark donations rising
Nearly $87,725 has been donated for the Albion Lions Club fundraising campaign for a skatepark. The goal is $167,000.
The money collected includes a $40,000 gift from the Olive B. Cole Foundation, a Wednesday news release said. The donations will help build an above-ground, all-season skatepark at Hidden Diamonds Park, designed by local youth and adult extreme-sports riders and enthusiasts.
Gifts can be mailed to Community Foundation of Noble County with “Albion Skatepark” in the memo at 1599 Lincolnway S., Ligonier, IN 46767 or made online at cfnoble.org/donate-now/donate-online/. In the first box select “I would like this donation to go to a specific fund.” Then select “Town of Albion Parks Dept. Skatepark” and click “donate.”
For more information, call John Eastis of the Albion Lions Club at 714-815-2003.
– Journal Gazette