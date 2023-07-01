An equestrian trail coming to southeast Allen County is expected to fill a gap for an area that ranks fourth in the state for the number of horses owned.
The Allen County commissioners broke ground Thursday for what will be the area’s first publicly accessible horse trails, 10 miles of paths starting at 5434 E. Paulding Road in Fort Wayne.
“It’s just something we are missing in terms of amenities,” said Commissioner Rich Beck, who also owns horses with his wife on their small farm.
Beck said the currently unnamed trail system will include features missing in many public riding spots: areas with equestrian obstacles and a ramp and concrete pads to help those who use wheelchair or walkers mount a horse.
Other planned features include a well for watering horses and parking at the trailhead off Paulding, he said. The trails will be developed in loops so riders can more easily choose how long they want to ride.
The site will be only for horses and daytime use, and it won’t offer horse rentals, he said. A collection box will be there to pay fees on the honor system, much like Metea Park.
Long time coming
Beck became involved with creating public trails in 2019. Officials from Visit Fort Wayne approached county officials about a place to ride. Commissioners Nelson Peters and Therese Brown asked Beck to take the lead because of his equestrian experience.
But work to bring horse trails to Allen County started roughly 18 years ago, Beck said. Lynn Sroufe, a horse owner, and Dawn Ritchie, Fort Wayne Greenways & Trails manager, attempted to drum up interest but couldn’t find the political support needed to make it happen.
“Back then, trails weren’t as popular,” Beck said.
He contacted Sroufe and Ritchie, and the county held a public meeting in 2019 to gauge interest in having someplace local to ride, he said. More than 100 people attended the meeting, and not all were from Allen County, Beck said.
Sroufe said she and other horse riding enthusiasts then started a non-profit steering committee, Three Rivers Horse Trails. They recruited people with various skills to help the site get built and to maintain the trails after they’re finished.
Sroufe is the organization’s president, and she’s a seasoned endurance rider. The only local option to practice that is alongside roads, she said. It’s not a great option, though, because asphalt is hard on hooves, she said.
Riders can have trouble because drivers aren’t always courteous to people on horses or bikes. Also, horses – despite their size – are prey animals and easily spooked if not trained to remain calm despite distractions.
The Allen County trails’ obstacle areas will help riders desensitize horses using gates, sharp turn paths, teeter-totter boards, poles to walk over and other challenges.
Andi Adams, vice president for Three Rivers Horse Trails, said the Salamonie Reservoir in Huntington has the nearest trails dedicated to horses and riders. Many Allen County residents must drive their horses at least an hour for someplace to ride. The longest most horse enthusiasts will drive for a day trip is two hours, she said.
Since the planned local site was announced in the last few years, Three Rivers Horse Trails has heard from equestrians from Lafayette, Michigan and Ohio who are excited about coming to Allen County, Adams said. The trails will be a destination and an economic benefit for Allen County because those riders will spend money on gas, food and horse feed, she added.
Horsing around
When it comes to horses, Allen County is an Indiana leader with 4,082, according to the 2017 U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Census of Agriculture. The county ranks fourth among the state’s 92 counties.
In 2017, the two Indiana counties with the largest horse populations were LaGrange with 14,720 and Elkhart with 6,626, census data showed. Both are less than a two-hour drive from Allen County. The county with the third largest population is Daviess with 4,628, in southwest Indiana.
Local horse-based therapy programs will also benefit from having easily accessible trails.
Allison Wheaton, director of Summit Equestrian Center, said having a place for longer rides will make a difference for those who receive physical and emotional therapy from her organization. The center, at 10808 La Cabreah Lane in northern Fort Wayne, is on a 4-acre farm, which Wheaton said isn’t a lot of land.
The center’s staff and clients often drive to Salamonie Reservoir; Battle Creek, Michigan; and other places, she said. The organization will still travel after the Allen County site opens, but Wheaton said she said her group will probably use the local site at least once a month.
Beck said the trails will cost about $298,000. The commissioners awarded the project in May to Krafft Water Solutions out of St. Joe. The company’s bid for was $172,000 less than the $470,000 engineers projected.
A $250,000 Indiana Trails Program grant from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources will cover most of the costs. The grant, which the county received in 2021, required the commissioners to pay for 20% of expenses, including $400,000 in engineering, but the lower bid means they’ll pay only the difference between the grant and Krafft’s bid.
Beck said the county commissioners will own the trail system and are looking to trim expenses to build and maintain it.
The county and Three Rivers Horse Trails are looking into business sponsorships for the park name and for the obstacles areas. Organizations that provide financial support could earn naming rights, Sroufe said.
Most of the construction costs will be for the special features and gravel at the trailhead area. The rest of the paths will be dirt, which makes them easy to maintain. The county will try to avoid cutting down trees to make the proposed paths.
Beck said Krafft is committed to building a first-class trail because the company’s owners are horse lovers.
Taking the reins
Allen County owns most of the property for the trails. The commissioners originally planned for the trail to be 5 miles long on land west of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department Regional Training Center and shooting range on Adams Center Road. It’s part of the site once proposed for the new Allen County jail.
Part of the additional 5 miles will go on the southern part of 64 acres the county bought at a tax sale, Beck said. That land lies along Meyer Road and is the former home of a demolition and heavy crane operation company. The commissioners plan to sell the large building on the north side and keep a smaller one for storage, he added.
The farmer to the north left a 10-foot space along his fields for the county to use, Beck said. Paths already exist in the woods north of the ditch, so work in some areas will simply be clearing ways for horses to go.
Site maintenance will primarily include mowing paths and removing fallen trees, he said. Indiana Trail Riders Association makes rounds to trails throughout the state to help with trees and do clean up, so Three Rivers Horse Trails members will have that support in maintenance. Horse riders help each other, Beck added.
Megan McClellan, executive director of Fort Wayne Trails, said the area needs publicly accessible places to ride horses. The city’s 134 miles of trails are solely for walkers, bikers and non-motorized transportation including in-line skates and scooters.
Horses aren’t allowed on other local trails except on small areas for special events, such as Trot the Trail, when a section is designated for a few hours’ use, said McClellan, who is also a board member for the Three Rivers Horse Trails.
Beck said the city trails’ asphalt is slippery for horses, and many people don’t realize what kind of danger an animal that size can be to the rider and others on a mixed-use trail.
McClellan said having designated horse trails will mean the horses will have a better venue for their requirements – and fewer conflicts with bicyclists, hikers and joggers.
When people want to ride horses on the trail system, she has to say they can’t. But soon, McClellan said, she’ll be able to say she knows of a local option.