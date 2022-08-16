Stillwater Hospice, formerly Visiting Nurse, said Tuesday it will receive a $75,000 grant award from The Lutheran Foundation to provide access to uninsured or underinsured individuals seeking palliative, hospice and grief support services.
The money will be awarded in 2023, a news release said.
“Stillwater Hospice and The Lutheran Foundation have had a long partnership and our goals are the same: to provide access to healthcare and ease suffering in our community," Stillwater Hospice CEO Leslie Friedel said in a statement.
In 2021, Stillwater Hospice provided more than $200,000 in charity care for those without other means to pay for their care. As a locally based non-profit hospice agency, Stillwater Hospice cares for individuals, regardless of their ability to pay for services, with support from community funders such as The Lutheran Foundation.
Stillwater Hospice provides families trained caregivers, social workers, non-denominational chaplains and volunteers who help share the weight of caring for the dying.