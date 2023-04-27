Fort Wayne police are investigating a hostage situation that ended peacefully Wednesday night on the city's northeast side.
Officers said they responded to a report of an unknown problem at a residence in the 6500 block of Londonderry Lane about 9:30 p.m.
A man armed with a handgun barricaded inside the home and held a woman captive, police said.
Emergency services and crisis teams were called after the suspect refused to come out for officers. He finally surrendered after several hours, police said.
Neither the man or woman were hurt.