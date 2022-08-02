An Indiana House committee made major changes to the legislature’s proposed abortion ban this morning.
The House Committee on Courts and Criminal Code is conducting a hearing on Senate Bill 1, which would ban nearly all abortions in Indiana.
Amendment 25, which was approved by unanimous consent by the committee prior to testimony on the bill, removed or altered multiple components of Senate Bill 1 while also eliminating licensure for abortion clinics.
Although Rep. Matt Pierce said he still has many concerns about the bill, the Bloomington Democrat said the amendment “fixes a lot of problems.”
It expanded the “life of the mother” exception to allow doctors to provide abortion care when necessary to “prevent a substantial permanent impairment of the life or physical health of the pregnant woman.”
The amendment also changes multiple aspects of the bill's rape and incest exceptions. The Senate approved SB 1 during a rare Saturday session following a week of contentious discussion and debate, much of which revolved around that aspect of the proposal.
The Senate version of the bill would have restricted access to abortion in those cases to eight weeks for girls 16 years old and older, and to 12 weeks for those who are younger than 16. It also would have required victims to file notarized affidavits attesting to the rape or incest.
Now, that time limit would be 10 weeks after fertilization for all such cases under the amendment.
The affidavit requirement was eliminated by the amendment. Instead, the attending physician must “certify in writing” that “the abortion is being performed at the woman's request because the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest.”
A similar requirement requiring written certification from the doctor would also apply to the bill’s exceptions for the life or health of the mother and for fatal fetal anomalies.
The amended bill terminates licensure for abortion clinics and states that abortion services can only be offered at “hospitals or surgical centers owned by hospitals.” It also removes language regulating current and future abortion clinics, an aspect of SB 1 that drew criticism from anti-abortion groups.
The new language also specifically states that the abortion laws do not apply to in vitro fertilization.
While the amendment removed new criminal penalties for doctors who perform illegal abortions -- limiting penalties to only those that exist under current law -- it also states the state’s medical licensing board “shall revoke the license of a physician if, after appropriate notice and an opportunity for a hearing, the attorney general proves by a preponderance of the evidence that the physician performed an abortion in violation of” state law.
Finally, the now-amended bill does not include language giving the state attorney general concurrent jurisdiction in cases when a local prosecuting attorney categorically refuses to enforce a law.
That measure, added to SB 1 in the Senate, is aimed at Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears, who signaled shortly after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade that his office might choose not to prosecute new charges under an abortion ban and stated it will “continue to use its limited resources on addressing violent crime” in Indianapolis.
Instead, it creates a prosecutorial oversight task force to “study the circumstances in which a county prosecutor makes a blanket refusal to enforce a specific statute or constitutional provision” and directs the task force to make recommendations on the issue to the legislature before Dec. 1.