The Indiana House voted Thursday afternoon to defeat an amendment that would have removed exceptions for rape and incest from the Republican-dominated legislature’s proposed abortion ban.
Rep. Karen Engleman, R-Georgetown, proposed the change to Senate Bill 1. It was voted down by a 61-39 vote.
Many Republicans joined the Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta and the Democratic caucus in opposition, while five local lawmaker – Reps. David Abbott, Martin Carbaugh, Christopher Judy, Bob Morris and Dave Heine – voted in favor of the amendment.
Rep. Ann Vermilion, R-Marion, was one of multiple Republicans who voted against the amendment.
“In this chamber, 73% of you will never know the aftermath of trauma of a pregnancy or the possibility of a pregnancy after a rape,” Vermilion said.
Others in her party, like Morris and outspoken anti-abortion Indianapolis Rep. John Jacob spoke in favor and suggested a “no” vote would be in support of murder, despite a reprimand from House Speaker Todd Huston.
“If you vote against this amendment,” Jacob said, “you are voting to say it is okay to murder a child.”
The House also voted against an amendment proposed by J. Michael Davisson, R-Salem, that would have eliminated the bill’s exceptions for lethal fetal anomalies.